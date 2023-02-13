Canadian farmers want reimbursement for millions spent on Russian-Belarusan fertilizer tariffs

By Adam Soos PETITION: Free The Beef Health Canada must stop vilifying the beef industry — if you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 6,937 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A coalition of farming associations wants farmers reimbursed for paying over $34 million in tariffs on fertilizer from Russia and Belarus.

In March 2022, the Trudeau Liberals slapped a 35% tariff on all Russian and Belarusian imports — including fertilizer — as a retaliatory measure for the Ukraine war.

"Canada is the only G7 nation penalizing its farmers with this tariff. The United States has never imposed a tariff on fertilizer from Russia or Belarus," said Ryan Koeslag, executive director of Ontario Bean Growers, who notes that the feds imposed the tariffs without consulting the country's agriculture sector.

The Atlantic Grains Council, Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and the Grain Growers of Quebec adamantly oppose having farmers bear that cost when providing Canadians food.

Ontario Bean Growers’ chairman Dave Woods said last July that if the federal government does not remove the tariffs and provide assistance to the fertilizer sector, prices will continue to increase for farmers and consumers.

Canada's Food Price Report 2023 predicts a 5–7% food price increase in 2023 following 10% increases last year. Vegetables, dairy, and meat bore the more substantial portion of food inflation — its highest since 1980.

"We recognize the mistakes the Russian government made in invading Ukraine, but making farmers, and ultimately Canadian consumers, pay for a tariff during high inflation, and a time of increasing food shortages, is unfair and unwise, especially when most purchases were made before the war," said Woods.

While the farming groups stand with the people of Ukraine in their war against Russia, they also question why Canada is the only G7 country "asking its farmers to pay for tariff retaliation that doesn’t hurt Russia but does hurt Canadian farmers."

"The federal government regulations placed Ontario at a huge price disadvantage for our crops," continued Woods, who, alongside Quebec and Atlantic Canada, rely heavily on fertilizer imports for farming.

Approximately 660,000–680,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer is imported from Russia to the Atlantic provinces annually, representing between 85-90% of the total nitrogen fertilizer used in the region.

The farming associations said they've met with federal officials to raise awareness of the tariff-induced challenges over 50,000 Canadian farmers face east of Manitoba.

They noted that even the United Nations wants to lower the price of fertilizers to avoid a global food crisis.

According to Finance Minister Chrysita Freeland, at least $34.1 million of the $115 million Canada committed to Ukraine in December for restoring its power grid came from the fertilizer tariffs.

"Direct compensation for the costs Canadian farmers have incurred already due to this unfair fertilizer tariff is the right thing to do," said Koeslag.

"In a time of global uncertainty, reimbursing Canadian farmers for the tariff will balance some of the inflationary costs and help farmers grow more crops and food we need to feed Canadians and the world."