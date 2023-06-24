Canadian Food Inspection Agency tried to censor a letter to the editor
The government department tasked with the safety of the nation's food supply wanted a correction to public comments penned in the Ontario Farmer Magazine.
An October2019 letter to the editor published in the local agricultural periodical was deemed incorrect by managers at the CFIA. The letter, about "tagging and livestock traceability" was considered inaccurate. However, documents published about the correction in the House of Commons do not indicate if an official correction was ever published in the Ontario Farmer Magazine.
The information about the Liberal government's attempts to hold the citizenry to account was evidenced in a 375-page return to an inquiry by Alberta Conservative MP Rachael Thomas. The query asked for all agencies and departments to divulge the instances and reasoning for requests to censor or correct online publications.
