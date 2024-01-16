Canadian taxpayers are helping fund an international vaccine empire

The vaccine alliance known as Gavi, which is Bill Gates’ vaccine uptake pet project, has Canada listed as its board member and today we’re going to look at who the unelected bureaucrat is that represents our country and just how much taxpayer dollars she has directed to global vaccine uptake efforts.

Canada being a board member of Bill Gates’ vaccine uptake pet project known as the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) may surprise many Canadians.

Gavi is the global authority on compelling vaccines on the world scale, especially third-world countries, under the guise of equitable access, and it has Canada in its financial back pocket.

This first came about in an order paper question in the House of Commons last year, by member of Parliament McPherson in Edmonton Strathcona who asked for negotiation participation notes on the Government of Canada’s position on the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty.

Global Affairs Canada responded that it “continues to support access to COVID-19 vaccines and medical countermeasures globally through its $2.1 billion contribution to the ACT – Accelerator” and that it “continues to work with countries and global partners to strengthen immunization delivery systems, integrate COVID-19 management into routine health services and reinforce broader health systems.”

That’s 2.1 billion dollars of Canadian taxpayers hard earned money being given to a World Health Organization (WHO) initiative intent on “supporting the development and equitable distribution of the tests, treatments and vaccines the world needs to reduce mortality and severe disease, restoring full societal and economic activity globally in the near term, and facilitating high-level control of COVID-19 disease in the medium term.”

ACT stands for “Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT)” and its “Accelerator” is intended as a “groundbreaking global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.”

Launched in April 2020, the ACT-Accelerator aimed to unite governments, scientists, businesses, and global health organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, CEPI, FIND, Gavi, The Global Fund, Unitaid, the Wellcome trust, WHO, and the World Bank. After the launch, UNICEF and PAHO joined as delivery partners for COVAX, with a focus on vaccine distribution.

The ACT-Accelerator launched its Transition Plan in October 2022, “setting out adjustments to its way of working, as countries move from managing COVID-19 as an acute emergency to integration into longer-term disease control programmes.”

According to the document, COVAX (which is the COVID-19 vaccines global access initiative) said it will “incentivize further innovation on COVID-19 vaccines, especially with the potential need to include them in routine programmes going forward.”

Under Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) it’s said that the group will leverage “communities and other in-country stakeholders to combat misinformation and create [emphasis ours] demand for COVID-19 tools.”

Not only is the Canadian government supporting this through that 2.1 billion dollar contribution, but also by being a board member of Bill Gates’ global vaccine alliance, GAVI.

The order paper response says “As a Gavi Alliance Board member, Canada remains engaged in Gavi’s efforts to support increased vaccine manufacturing in Africa.”

An unelected and unaccountable bureaucrat by the name of Mellissa Hisko is the Canadian GAVI board member.

She’s the director of global immunization and health systems at Global Affairs Canada.

Hisko was the previous director of Canada’s COVID-19 global health task force, managing international aid commitment and investments to combat COVID-19 on a global scale, even though she has no medical training.

Instead, Hisko holds a Bachelor of Arts from Carleton University and a law degree from the University of Ottawa.

Contained in the order paper response is funding above and beyond that 2.1 billion, and it sounds like Hisko directs it all.

There’s the “Canada’s Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE)” which received “$317 million” which includes “funding to strengthen vaccine delivery systems, integrate COVID-19 vaccination and reinforce immunization and primary healthcare as avenues for enhanced vaccine equity.”

Canada “increased funding to the mRNA Technology Transfer and Manufacturing Hub in South Africa, for a total contribution of $45 million.”

They “also provided $15 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)’s COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Platform to strengthen vaccine production and regulatory capacities in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Canada is also “providing $100 million over 5 years to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.”

CEPI was criticized in an article by the Lancet for a lack of transparency in its grant agreements after the vaccine development assistance agency received $1.4 billion in public money to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine research.

According to a February 2023 letter from then health minister Yve Duclos, “Canada committed close to $3.5 billion in international assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Did Canadians ever have a say in this process? In these allocations of funds?

These are questionable priorities by the Liberal government which supports global vaccine efforts despite everyday Canadians' growing domestic financial struggles amid a housing and cost of living crisis.

With unelected bureaucrat Mellissa Hisko, who lacks medical expertise, directing these funds, the lack of transparency in the various World Health Organization initiatives raises concerns about how much public input was received before these decisions were made and how much democratic process was involved in ensuring fiscal responsibility of our government.