Canadian trans powerlifter could be banned after dominating competition
'The difference in testosterone level between male and female has a significant effect on the biological makeup of an athlete – such as muscle mass, types of muscle fibres and muscle distribution,' read a statement from the International Powerlifting Federation.
It looks like the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) is facing an 'ultimatum' to 'get in line' from the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), due to a transgender competitor winning a competition earlier this month.
Recently, in Manitoba, transwoman Anne Andres annihilated the women's powerlifting record, with her total score being 597.5 kilos (1,327lbs). Another competitor, SuJan Gill finished in second place with a total of 387.5 kilos (854lbs).
According to the Toronto Sun, "The IPF says that the CPU must align with the governing body’s rules on transgender competitors after seeing Anne Andres, a transgender female, crush her competition by more than 200 kilos in total at the 2023 Western Canadian Championship."
April Hutchinson, another Canadian powerlifter, has spoken out, vowing that she will never compete against transgender athletes. She was even supposed to compete against Andres in February at the Canadian National Championships but didn't show up.
In an interview with GB News, Hutchison said that "here in Canada, my federation, the Canadian Powerlifting Union, has created a trans inclusion policy. This wasn’t a policy to protect women. Anyone could walk in, say they’re a female, crush some records, then walk out and say they’re a man again. It’s pretty sad."
"People don’t even have to declare their gender. One woman on the podium had no idea Anne was a man."
Andres recently told the Daily Mail that she "meets all the IPF requirements." She also mocked her competitors last year, wondering why women's bench 'is so bad.'
The International Powerlifting Federation put out a statement on August 21, 2023 for transgender athletes that said:
The IOC recommendation from November 2021 recognizes that it must be in the receipt of each sport’s determination regarding transgender athletes and how an athlete may have a disproportionate advantage against their peers.
The difference in testosterone level between male and female has a significant effect on the biological makeup of an athlete – such as muscle mass, types of muscle fibres and muscle distribution. As Powerlifting is a strength sport, all these differences are directly related to performance.
For IPF records in the past 50 years, male records of similar body weight categories are always significantly higher than female records.
In the medical literature, it was reported that muscle behaviour in transgender females has a higher level for over 36 months despite the testosterone is at a female level. The Mayo Clinic laboratory published a normal female total testosterone highest level is 2.4 nmol/ L and free total testosterone highest level is 0.433 nmol/L.
The IPF shall adopt these recommended values from this reputable laboratory.
With the above background, the IPF releases this policy paper to clear any ambiguity for transgender athletes to participate in IPF events at any level i.e. the international, regional, national and local level.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.