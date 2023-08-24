Canadian trans powerlifter could be banned after dominating competition

Instagram/ rawrlifts

It looks like the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU) is facing an 'ultimatum' to 'get in line' from the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), due to a transgender competitor winning a competition earlier this month.

Recently, in Manitoba, transwoman Anne Andres annihilated the women's powerlifting record, with her total score being 597.5 kilos (1,327lbs). Another competitor, SuJan Gill finished in second place with a total of 387.5 kilos (854lbs).

According to the Toronto Sun, "The IPF says that the CPU must align with the governing body’s rules on transgender competitors after seeing Anne Andres, a transgender female, crush her competition by more than 200 kilos in total at the 2023 Western Canadian Championship."

April Hutchinson, another Canadian powerlifter, has spoken out, vowing that she will never compete against transgender athletes. She was even supposed to compete against Andres in February at the Canadian National Championships but didn't show up.

In an interview with GB News, Hutchison said that "here in Canada, my federation, the Canadian Powerlifting Union, has created a trans inclusion policy. This wasn’t a policy to protect women. Anyone could walk in, say they’re a female, crush some records, then walk out and say they’re a man again. It’s pretty sad."

"People don’t even have to declare their gender. One woman on the podium had no idea Anne was a man."

Andres recently told the Daily Mail that she "meets all the IPF requirements." She also mocked her competitors last year, wondering why women's bench 'is so bad.'

The International Powerlifting Federation put out a statement on August 21, 2023 for transgender athletes that said: