Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchinson on the effort to erase women's sports

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by April Hutchinson, Team Canada powerlifter, to discuss the intrusion of trans ideology in the weightlifting bureaucracy.

Ezra opened by discussing some of the biological facts that underpin the existence of separate sports competitions for men and women. Not all men will be stronger than the strongest woman, but there are many men that would be. "If you have the best of the best women, that's a great contest," Ezra said. "If you let men in, in the name of transgenderism, simply put, there will be no more women's sport."

This is the future for Canadian powerlifting, where the Canadian Powerlifting Union (CPU)'s "trans inclusion policy." According to the policy, people can participate with the gender with which they identify and are not subject to any sort of personal disclosure requirements. Essentially, a man can just say he is a woman, without using any sort of hormones or having undergone any 'gender reassignment' surgery, and then compete against biological women.

April joined the show from London, Ontario to discuss the impact of the transgender policy, which Ezra described as "absolutely unlimited."

"They're helping erase women's sports," April said. "I just don't understand how they don't see how they are actually taking away not only our saved spaces, but they are taking away our records, our podium spots... those records that the trans identifying athletes have in Alberta, they'll never be broken by a woman."

This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.