Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Canadian trucker protests are rocking the world — especially the U.S. | Joel Pollak joins Ezra Levant

Joel Pollak joins Ezra to talk about the impacts the Canadian trucker protests have had on politics in the United States.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 11, 2022

Remove Ads

For nearly two weeks now, Canada's freedom convoy protests have been making waves across the nation — and indeed, the world.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the impacts the Canadian trucker protests have had on politics in the United States.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscribe to RebelNews+.

Canada United States Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.