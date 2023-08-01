Canadians are being denied life-saving transplants due to personal choice! Pastor reveals an alarming revelation!

By Tamara Ugolini Organs, Not Coercion! Send an email to your health minister to urge them to denounce and fully repeal coercive vaccine mandates. Send an email

A pressing matter in Canada has come to light, revealing the discrimination faced by Canadians seeking life-saving transplant surgeries. The denial of life-saving treatments solely based on their medical choice of not being vaccinated against COVID-19 has become an alarming trend.

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt, known for his unwavering stand against injustice during the pandemic, has voiced his concerns on this matter. He questions the logic behind donating organs to a government that discriminates against personal choices, be it related to religion or bodily autonomy.

Are you an organ donor in Canada? I believe it's time to put that on hold until our government stops fatally discriminating against its citizens. My heart goes out to the family of the late Garnet Harper and to Sheila Lewis who is still struggling to get care. pic.twitter.com/yzJ14JUby0 — Pastor Henry Hildebrandt (@aylmerpastor) July 25, 2023

Hildebrandt emphasizes the gravity of the situation, stating:

This should be a wake-up call for us to recognize the snowballing effect of such discrimination.

For him, denying life-saving treatments as a punishment for not adhering to government mandates sends a chilling message to the public - comply or face consequences.

The case of Garnet Harper, a 35-year-old father of five, highlights the tragic consequences of this discrimination.

Diagnosed with stage five kidney disease, Harper's only hope for survival was a kidney transplant. However, he was denied the life-saving procedure because he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sadly, similar stories are emerging across the country: Sheila Annette Lewis in Alberta and Joanie Dupuis in Montreal are among those facing the dire consequences of this discriminatory policy.

Sheila Annette Lewis has taken her case to court, hoping to find justice against this grave injustice. However, the Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled that the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for organ transplant patients do not violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Even more disheartening, the Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear the case, leaving many feeling powerless in their fight for their rights.

As vulnerable individuals are pushed closer to death due to medical coercion, Pastor Henry Hildebrandt continues to speak out against this distressing discrimination.

The issue demands attention, compassion, and a fair resolution to protect the rights and lives of all Canadians.