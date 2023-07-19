Canadians reeling from the effects of inflation on grocery bills

Facebook/ Chrystia Freeland

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows that grocery prices are up 9.1% in Canada.

Edible fats and oils are up 19.4% since this time last year, according to Statistics Canada. Oranges were not far behind, citing a 16.5% increase. Other notable foods that remained heavily inflated include baked goods, cereals, and both frozen and dried vegetables.

Former Wild Wings franchise owner Jackie Banas detailed the impacts of rising food costs on restaurateurs in an interview with Rebel News a year ago.

A jug of oil that we use to fill our fryers, I have four fryers in our kitchen and it takes a jug and a half to fill each fryer, the jugs used to cost $19 dollars per jug and now they’re up to $62 dollars per jug. That’s just one example of the massive increase in food costs. It’s not just a couple of dollars, it’s more than triple in price. The wings, the fries, the sauces are more; the delivery costs used to be $7 dollars to have our food delivered here and now it’s $18.95 every delivery so that’s more than double, it’s almost triple.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland recently announced a federal grocery rebate to be sent out to struggling Canadians.

The minister did so at an upscale Toronto grocery store, where she had the price tags taken off of the shelves prior to the announcement.

Canadians are currently struggling to meet the dietary recommendations of Canada’s Food Guide, published in 2019 – prior to skyrocketing inflation.

Many argue that food affordability and inflation are further exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon taxes.

Yet the prime minister appears blissfully unaware of the woes facing everyday Canadians, as they line up in record numbers at food banks.

This is unsurprising given that his own personal grocery budget is on track to surpass $100,000 this fiscal year, an amount nearly $25,000 more than what the average Canadian household brought in in 2022.