Canadians reeling from the effects of inflation on grocery bills
Food prices are soaring all across Canada as the country spirals deeper into a cost of living crisis.
The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows that grocery prices are up 9.1% in Canada.
Edible fats and oils are up 19.4% since this time last year, according to Statistics Canada. Oranges were not far behind, citing a 16.5% increase. Other notable foods that remained heavily inflated include baked goods, cereals, and both frozen and dried vegetables.
Former Wild Wings franchise owner Jackie Banas detailed the impacts of rising food costs on restaurateurs in an interview with Rebel News a year ago.
A jug of oil that we use to fill our fryers, I have four fryers in our kitchen and it takes a jug and a half to fill each fryer, the jugs used to cost $19 dollars per jug and now they’re up to $62 dollars per jug. That’s just one example of the massive increase in food costs. It’s not just a couple of dollars, it’s more than triple in price. The wings, the fries, the sauces are more; the delivery costs used to be $7 dollars to have our food delivered here and now it’s $18.95 every delivery so that’s more than double, it’s almost triple.
"We shouldn't be asking for people's private medical information. We shouldn't be segregating. People have a right to choose what was right for them."https://t.co/TGCp4DrctL— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 1, 2022
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland recently announced a federal grocery rebate to be sent out to struggling Canadians.
The minister did so at an upscale Toronto grocery store, where she had the price tags taken off of the shelves prior to the announcement.
We went to the grocery store Chrystia Freeland just spoke at to see what the prices behind her were.— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) July 6, 2023
It turns out that she had the price tags taken off the shelves. 👇 pic.twitter.com/5O8kHJLA6S
Canadians are currently struggling to meet the dietary recommendations of Canada’s Food Guide, published in 2019 – prior to skyrocketing inflation.
DOCUMENTS: #Inflation overtakes gov't Food Guide, feds admit, with 30% unable to afford minimum daily fruit & vegetables. https://t.co/S92usL7yDo #cdnpoli @GovCanHealth pic.twitter.com/irexGNCdir— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 29, 2023
Many argue that food affordability and inflation are further exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon taxes.
The Liberal & NDP #carbontax is fueling the food affordability crisis in Canada. When will the Prime Minister of misery understand that his tax has to go so farmers can grow? #cdnpoli #cdnag pic.twitter.com/6o3cEZnr0a— John Barlow (@JohnBarlowMP) February 6, 2023
Yet the prime minister appears blissfully unaware of the woes facing everyday Canadians, as they line up in record numbers at food banks.
This is unsurprising given that his own personal grocery budget is on track to surpass $100,000 this fiscal year, an amount nearly $25,000 more than what the average Canadian household brought in in 2022.
- By Tamara Ugolini
PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike
7,548 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.