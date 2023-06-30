Trudeau has lavish grocery bills while Canadians struggle to buy fruits and vegetables
It is reported that only 25% of Canadians are eating the recommended daily minimums as food affordability soars with inflation sweeping the nation.
Canada’s food guide is outdated and does not reflect food availability or affordability faced by Canadians during record inflation, according to a recent evaluation by the nutrition policy and promotion program, as reported by Blacklock's.
“The food guide was released prior to the recent rising cost of food due to inflation and does not currently acknowledge the growing issues of food availability and affordability in Canada,” it says. “Only one quarter of the population is consuming the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables.”
The report says that despite a target of 30%, only 25.4% of Canadians consumed the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables per day.
The most recent guide – last published in 2019 – was said to have been more affordable to families because it placed less emphasis on meat and dairy products.
That change was supposed to save a family of four approximately $475 on annual grocery spending, according to one study from the University of Guelph in 2019.
An updated analysis in the Journal of Food Research found that “[t]he most significant barrier to adoption identified among all regional groups was that recommendations are not affordable.”
Food prices increased by 9.8% in 2022, according to Statistics Canada, detailing a trend that continues well into 2023.
The financial burden on Canadian families will only continue to be exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax implementation. The unprecedented levy will see the cost of everything from fuel to goods and services that rely on fossil fuels to be delivered increase.
These implementations will hit Canadians where it hurts the most: their wallets.
Trudeau appears blissfully unaware of the woes facing everyday Canadians, who line up in record numbers at food banks, as his own personal grocery budget is on track to surpass $100,000 this fiscal year.
