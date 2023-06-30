Trudeau has lavish grocery bills while Canadians struggle to buy fruits and vegetables

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 23,750 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Canada’s food guide is outdated and does not reflect food availability or affordability faced by Canadians during record inflation, according to a recent evaluation by the nutrition policy and promotion program, as reported by Blacklock's.

“The food guide was released prior to the recent rising cost of food due to inflation and does not currently acknowledge the growing issues of food availability and affordability in Canada,” it says. “Only one quarter of the population is consuming the recommended daily servings of fruits and vegetables.”

The report says that despite a target of 30%, only 25.4% of Canadians consumed the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables per day.

The most recent guide – last published in 2019 – was said to have been more affordable to families because it placed less emphasis on meat and dairy products.

That change was supposed to save a family of four approximately $475 on annual grocery spending, according to one study from the University of Guelph in 2019.

An updated analysis in the Journal of Food Research found that “[t]he most significant barrier to adoption identified among all regional groups was that recommendations are not affordable.”

The Liberal & NDP #carbontax is fueling the food affordability crisis in Canada. When will the Prime Minister of misery understand that his tax has to go so farmers can grow? #cdnpoli #cdnag pic.twitter.com/6o3cEZnr0a — John Barlow (@JohnBarlowMP) February 6, 2023

Food prices increased by 9.8% in 2022, according to Statistics Canada, detailing a trend that continues well into 2023.

The financial burden on Canadian families will only continue to be exacerbated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax implementation. The unprecedented levy will see the cost of everything from fuel to goods and services that rely on fossil fuels to be delivered increase.

Trudeau's next carbon tax, Climate crooks pushing doom, RFK Jr. isn't anti-vaccines@TheMenzoid and @TamaraUgo are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)https://t.co/kPPUjpXUHM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 29, 2023

These implementations will hit Canadians where it hurts the most: their wallets.

Trudeau appears blissfully unaware of the woes facing everyday Canadians, who line up in record numbers at food banks, as his own personal grocery budget is on track to surpass $100,000 this fiscal year.