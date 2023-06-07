Cancelled Christian event in Quebec sparks battle for religious freedom

The state-backed cancellation of the venue scheduled for a "Battle for Canada" event in Quebec has quickly turned into a Canadian battle for religious freedom.

Art Lucier, a Métis pastor with Kelowna's Harvest Ministries International, was shocked to learn from a CBC news article that the Quebec City Convention Centre had banned their ministry from hosting their 10-day event, despite having a signed contract stating otherwise.

Even more surprising is the reported reason for the cancellation of the Christian gathering, described by the event website as "10 Days of Spirit-led Worship, Corporate Intercession, Spoken Truths, and Glory Encounters."

The article states that the Minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, demanded the event be cancelled, considering it a pro-life gathering that was unwelcome in a government institution.

"Our government is resolutely pro-choice, and this is a widely accepted position in Quebec," wrote Proulx's firm in a statement to the CBC.

In a statement to Rebel News, Pastor Art clarifies that while his ministry shares pro-life values the event itself was not a pro-life event. “The whole event is about reconciliation and unity.”

"What we are facing here in Canada and in Quebec is the fact that if we dare to think differently or have a difference of opinion or ideology from the very government that we've elected, then what they are saying is that we will be punished by not being able to use public facilities that our tax dollars have built, simply because we have a difference of opinion."

Tickets for the event from June 23 -July 2 are still being sold, with the location to be announced.

However, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has stepped in to represent Harvest Ministries by sending a demand letter to the Convention Centre, formally requesting a reversal of their decision.

"Our legal representation has written to the government and the president of the convention centre, strongly advising them to reverse their decision. We have given them until June 8th, noon Eastern Standard Time, to consider our request," Pastor Lucier told Rebel News.

Rebel News has scheduled an interview with Pastor Art and his JCCF counsel, Samuel Bachand, to provide an update on this concerning fight for religious freedom.

