Carl Benjamin on U.K. politics, the Great Reset and Disney's LGBTQ+ agenda
Carl Benjamin, a.k.a. Sargon of Akkad, is the host and creator of The Lotus Eaters, a podcast and news platform showcasing current affairs in politics and news.
I sat down with Carl Benjamin also known as “Sargon of Akkad”, creator and host of The Lotus Eaters podcast.
Carl Benjamin started out with just a YouTube channel where he rose to prominence in 2014 tackling subjects such as the modern feminist movement, social justice warriors, gaming and Islam. As his channel grew, Carl developed more channels such as The Thinkery and Akkad Daily for livestreams.
Carl has appeared in many debates in the online world against political names such as Hasan Piker, Destiny, Vaush and many others.
Carl now is the host and creator of The Lotus Eaters, a podcast and news platform showcasing current affairs in politics and news with their daily livestreams.
We touched on various topics such as the current state of U.K. politics, the Great Reset, Disney's LGBTQ+ agenda, and have we passed our own enlightenment stage in culture and art?
- By Rebel News
Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election
The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.