Carl Benjamin on U.K. politics, the Great Reset and Disney's LGBTQ+ agenda

I sat down with Carl Benjamin also known as “Sargon of Akkad”, creator and host of The Lotus Eaters podcast.

Carl Benjamin started out with just a YouTube channel where he rose to prominence in 2014 tackling subjects such as the modern feminist movement, social justice warriors, gaming and Islam. As his channel grew, Carl developed more channels such as The Thinkery and Akkad Daily for livestreams.

Carl has appeared in many debates in the online world against political names such as Hasan Piker, Destiny, Vaush and many others.

Carl now is the host and creator of The Lotus Eaters, a podcast and news platform showcasing current affairs in politics and news with their daily livestreams.

We touched on various topics such as the current state of U.K. politics, the Great Reset, Disney's LGBTQ+ agenda, and have we passed our own enlightenment stage in culture and art?