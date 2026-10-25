Carney’s double standards on U.S. interference, trade and LGBTQ rights under fire

Mark Carney says Canada has no intention of interfering in U.S. elections, but his government’s critics point to political campaigning, anti-Trump advertising and past endorsements of Canadian Liberals by senior American figures as reasons to question that position.

On the RebelNews Livestream, Drea Humphrey and David Menzies discuss the prime minister’s remarks in Istanbul, where he rejected American allegations of Canadian interference while accusing senior U.S. officials of intervening in Canadian democratic processes.

They also examine Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s anti-tariff advertising campaign, which reportedly cost $75 million, and comments about campaigning against President Donald Trump in the U.S. midterms.

Trade uncertainty is another major issue. Canadian trade representative Janice Charette says Canada should not expect a return to tariff-free trade with the United States. With little public information about what is being negotiated, this brings forth the question of what concessions could be on the table, including changes to Canada’s supply-managed dairy, poultry and egg sectors.

They also discuss Ukraine, where Carney condemned the reported slowdown of Starlink services, citing consequences for Ukrainian defence. They also discuss President Zelensky’s continued delay of elections and discuss whether territorial concessions could help end the war.

Finally, Carney’s defence of engagement with Turkey comes under scrutiny. The prime minister says international partnerships do not amount to approval of a country’s policies, while emphasizing Canada’s commitment to LGBTQ and Two-Spirit rights. How does that position square up with closer ties to Turkey and debate over transgender policies involving women’s prisons, sports and changing rooms?