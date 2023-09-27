EXCLUSIVE: Catherine McKenna tried to fly staffers to Nunavut for a press conference

E-transfer (Canada):

Ms. Climate Emergency, former environment minister Catherine McKenna, wanted to fly her own staff from Ottawa to Nunavut for quick press conference.

The scheme to staff her multimillion-dollar announcement in the Arctic fell through when Transport Canada told cabinet's chief climate hysteric that flights were unavailable. Staff from other agencies already in Nunavut were instead deployed to beef up her Northern infrastructure announcement.

CLIMATE FURY: 4 years ago Catherine McKenna seemed to think Canadians have a hearing problem. Now she’s busy accusing Conservative politicians of being arsonists.



Why do Liberals resort to incessant name calling & unrestrained volume to get their point across? #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/1ryb8xJRHj — Rowan Thee Stallion 🏇 (@canmericanized) August 20, 2023

The details of McKenna's reflex impulse to fly staff into the North during a so-called climate emergency were uncovered in an 18-month overdue 457-page access filing exclusively obtained by Rebel News through donations from our supporters at www.RebelInvestigates.com.

A series of emails between then-infrastructure minister McKenna's staff show a demand to have the Transport Department staff flown in from Ottawa to support the 2021 funding promise of a deep water port, aircraft port and water treatment facility.

And McKenna wanted her own communications person flown in from Ottawa to be at the event.

Two separate bureaucrats from Transport Canada denied the request.

One responded:

"We have looked into flight options - there are no flights - and so it is not feasible to have a TC employee on-site for the event. We would still be able to organize AV services on-site, and of course provide you comms products as per usual."

Another staffer wrote:

"I can support that we cannot send any TC Comms people to support - it is logistically impossible. We have done the research and we cannot fly into either Nunavut location. Sorry about that. Hoping the other MO or Dept can support.

Happy to chat about this."

Bureaucrats from the agency, which is outlawing the sale of fossil-fueled cars by 2035 to combat the effects of so-called global boiling, denied the request on logistical grounds, not carbon expenditures.

Like Canada, California will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Tom Walters reports. https://t.co/4GxieSTqEF pic.twitter.com/x8RhgOom5d — CTV News (@CTVNews) August 26, 2022

As environment minister in 2019, McKenna brought forward a motion, which passed the House of Commons, declaring a "national climate emergency" — caused by everyday Canadians' carbon dioxide emissions, and not her own.

Read the documents (page 1, page 2):