CBC calls itself 'precious'; viewership numbers say otherwise

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

The remarks about the value of CBC to the national fabric were made by CBC's New York residing CEO Catherine Tait in an appearance before the Commons Heritage Committee.

"This is a precious asset," Tait told MPs.

Tait explained that cutting the CBC's annual $1.3 billion budget "would be devastating" to Canadians, hitting rural residents particularly hard.

However, not many Canadians would notice if the state broadcaster disappeared.

According to Blacklock's Reporter:

"CBC Television in its last Annual Report to Parliament said its market share was 4.4 percent projected to fall to 4.1 percent in 2024. CBC Television fell below target as both CBC audiences and total available audiences across the segment declined,” it said.

Tait was called by MPs to answer for CBC's policy to refuse to call Hamas, a designated terror group in Canada, terrorists. A CBC manager issued a directive for journalists instead to use the term "militants" to describe the Gaza-based terror group.