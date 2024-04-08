CEO of women-only app faces legal battle from transgender activist

Giggle, a platform facilitating connections among girls and women, faces a legal showdown as CEO Sall Grover confronts accusations of transgender discrimination.

Roxanne Tickle, a biological male, has filed a lawsuit against Grover, claiming exclusion from the app due to his gender identity. The dispute escalated from an initial complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) after Grover declined participation in conciliation sessions aimed at what she termed "sex and gender re-education."

I’m being taken to federal court by a man who claims to be a woman because he wants to use a woman only space I created.



There isn’t a woman in the world who’d have to take me to court to use this woman only space. It takes a man for this case to exist.https://t.co/OAK26FmZq5 pic.twitter.com/A5ltwha3S5 — Sall Grover (@salltweets) November 25, 2023

Today in Australia



“Sex” & “Gender identity” are both in the witness box in Federal Court



Years of study, research & preparation culminate#TicklevGiggle @salltweets pic.twitter.com/Mo4uduVoUO — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) April 8, 2024

Grover's X post, where she expressed incredulity at facing a legal challenge over maintaining women-only spaces, underscored her disbelief.

In a recent interview, Grover reiterated her commitment to preserving spaces for women and girls, emphasising their importance for privacy, dignity, and equality. The impending court case has taken a toll on Grover's mental well-being, with her admitting to experiencing extreme anxiety and physical effects such as hair loss.

Despite the challenges, Grover remains resolute, vowing to defend her stance and pursue further legal action if necessary. The case, dubbed "Tickle v. Giggle," is poised to set a significant legal precedent concerning gender identity and transgender rights in the digital realm, with implications extending internationally.

One week to go 4 Tickle v Giggle the CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE which could restore Sex based rights in Aus!

If you haven’t donated, please do. Every little bit helps xx@salltweets https://t.co/VkelY0Vw0i pic.twitter.com/OFGDKeXJFv — Moira Deeming MP (@MoiraDeemingMP) April 1, 2024

As the trial looms, all eyes are on the Federal Court of Australia, where this pivotal legal battle will unfold, potentially reshaping the landscape of gender rights in the digital age.