BREAKING: Charges dismissed for Calgary pizzeria owner who served unvaccinated customers during lockdown

Crown prosecutors dismissed all charges of COVID restriction non-compliance against Jesse Johnson, the owner of Without Papers Pizza, in a Calgary courtroom this morning.

Johnson refused to adhere to Alberta's divisive vaccine passport policy, dubbed the "Restrictions Exemption Program" by then-premier Jason Kenney. His legal defence was provided through crowdfunding efforts at FightVaccinePassports.com and with the help of The Democracy Fund, a Canadian civil liberties organization.

The short court hearing lasted around 10 minutes, with cheers breaking out from Johnson's supporters after the decision was delivered. Rebel News reported Syd Fizzard interviewed Johnson, those who showed up in solidarity with him and his legal representation, Chad Williamson.

Jesse Johnson, owner of the restaurant Without Papers Pizza who took a stand against vaccine passports, faces court today over alleged non-compliance, decision on his case expected shortly. Supporters gathered outside the courthouse here in downtown Calgary, and had this to say. pic.twitter.com/pfpT5TExJo — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) November 15, 2023

The verdict was what several supporters of Johnson and Without Papers Pizza hoped for, noting that Johnson had lost everything fighting for his customers' right to medical privacy.

A full video report will be filed soon at FightVaccinePassports.com.