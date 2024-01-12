Chicago houses illegal immigrants at O'Hare Airport: report

Libs of TikTok/X

Chicago O'Hare Airport is shutting down its hotel shuttle after months of housing illegal immigrants.

As detailed by Libs of TikTok, the airport has become a particularly active encampment amid the recent surge in border crossings that has the city scrambling to find adequate accommodations.

"I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago," wrote Libs of TikTok. "Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area," they said.

According to the social media account, the bulk of illegal immigrants being housed at the airport are Hispanic men.

BREAKING: I received this from a source in O’Hare Airport in Chicago. Parts of the airport were sectioned off to house illegals. There were too many illegals and now they overflowed into the terminal area.



My source says they were mainly Hispanic men and he was asked not to… pic.twitter.com/Bo8sQWen2Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2024

City officials placed a notice at the airport to inform the media can "film only in the designated area outside the Bus Shuttle Center."

"Any media entering the facility may be asked by personnel on site to relocate to the designated area," it added.

Over the weekend, local media reported at least 200 migrants at O’Hare Airport. According to footage, mattresses have been placed in sectioned-off areas to temporarily house migrants.

Upon arrival, the city of Chicago provides migrants with a warm bus until they can be processed into a shelter.

A couple dozen is staying at police stations and some 500 are at so-called "landing zones" or drop off points. City officials have erected six tents for temporary housing.

BREAKING: Chicago O’Hare Airport is shutting down and moving their whole hotel shuttle pickup area so it can house illegals. They’re also restricting media access and threaten that media cannot enter the facility.



O’Hare has been using the shuttle area to house illegals for… pic.twitter.com/oHCBYdF0Gr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 12, 2024

Chicago, a self-declared sanctuary city, has been on the receiving end of the migrant surge, which remains uncontrolled at the U.S. southern border.

"Why are they trying to hide this?!" said Libs of TikTok, when told their source could not record.

"The City of Chicago thanks the media for its understanding and compliance as we work together to create a safe and secure environment for new arrivals waiting for transport from the airport," concluded the notice.