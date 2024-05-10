Liberal minister to testify over ties to lobbyist, PPE company

The Canadian Press / Spencer Colby

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 10,628 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

A Parliamentary committee has ordered testimony from the federal ethics commissioner on the ties between a Liberal cabinet minister, lobbyist and medical supply company.

Last week, Global News learned Employment Minister Randy Boissannault established a personal protective equipment (PPE) company after losing reelection in 2019. It received $8.2 million in contracts for disinfectant wipes and isolation gowns.

He remained listed as a director for Global Health Imports (GHI) 16 months after a return to politics in 2021. Federal and provincial registries were not updated until 507 after his appointment to cabinet.

Minister Boissannault maintains he resigned from the board upon his reelection, but that did not happen.

Michael Wrobel, a spokesperson for the ethics commissioner’s office, told Global News that Boissonnault fulfilled his obligations under the Conflict of Interest Act. The minister’s office concurred in a separate statement.

“The office is aware that even after a reporting public office holder has resigned their directorship in a company, it can take some time for corporate registries to be updated to reflect that change,” said Wrobel.

Today’s help goes to @MikeBarrettON https://t.co/KTVLAIKKDo

Using this number, I found in this video. 2256956 Alberta Limited Here’s what I found out in my early searches so far.



There’s definitely lobbyist violations and ethics violations By this Randy guy, I’m still… pic.twitter.com/5WUVoSS7zw — jeremiah Hamilton (@JHtheRabbit) May 8, 2024

Conservative MP Michael Barrett asked Tuesday for the ethics committee to “undertake an immediate study” into Boissonnault’s involvement with GHI and payments received from Navis Group, a lobbying firm.

Conservative, NDP and Bloc Québécois MPs approved further inquiry into potential conflict of interest and lobbying law violations by the minister.

All Liberal MPs rejected the motion in a six to five vote.

Barrett, who tabled the motion, urged the lobbying and ethics commissioners to investigate the matter in a prior letter. Neither office can disclose an active investigation or confirm whether one is ongoing.

The minister, who maintains a 50% stake in the firm, reportedly receives no income from its operations. MPs can own a firm permitting they do not manage it directly or obtain federal contracts.

The GHI pandemic contracts came from provincial and municipal governments.

A Liberal member of Parliament is in hot water for collecting funds from an Alberta holding company while serving in cabinet.



MORE: https://t.co/O1xKQhkpv8 pic.twitter.com/gPsSteGgnj — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 9, 2024

Industry professionals said a small startup securing government contracts of this size — over multinational corporations — was unusual.

GHI is currently subject to lawsuits in the province of Alberta for unfulfilled orders and delinquent bills. They lost six lawsuits by default and were ordered to pay more than $7.8 million in restitution to its suppliers and buyers.

Minister Boissonnault is not named in any of the lawsuits, reported Global News.

Barrett has asked the committee to invite GHI co-founder Stephen Anderson and another director, Kirsten Poon, to testify before MPs. A date for the hearing has not yet been set.

Poon currently serves as a director for Xennex Venture Catalysts and 2256956 Alberta Ltd., Boissonnault’s two companies. They shut down daily operations after the minister took office.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper accuses Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault of corruption for profiting from a $110 million federal contract awarded to Global Health Imports Corporation, a company co-founded by Boissonault. pic.twitter.com/Tef6uHyBqV — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 3, 2024

On April 30, Global News published how Boissonnault's lobbying connections secured Navis Group $110 million in federal grants for the Edmonton International Airport.

Poon, who had no prior experience with federal lobbying before working for Xennex, transferred the company’s sole registered client, Edmonton Regional Airports Authority, to Navis Group, her lobbying firm.

When Boissonnault assumed his ministerial duties, Poon lobbied a policy adviser with the Prime Minister’s Office and advisers to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Boissonnault was the associate finance minister during Poon’s meetings with the department in March and June 2022.

Navis Group continues to send the minister checks stemming from his work as a private citizen for the United Nations Development Program in 2020 and 2021.

MORE LIBERAL CORRUPTION: Edmonton MP Randy Boissonault used his connections and influence to land a $110 million contract for a client of his lobbying firm.



Then he had the gall to participate in a photo-op for the govt deal.



What a joke and we're the punchline. pic.twitter.com/rBBKQIJVYG — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 7, 2024

“Since you have been a minister have you received any payments from [the] Navis Group?” asked MP Barrett. “Yes,” replied Boissonnault, who would not disclose the figure.

“You have a duty to arrange your private affairs in a manner that prevents a conflict of interest,” said Barrett. “But in this case, you arranged your private affairs in the manner of a $110 million federal grant to a federally regulated organization with federal representatives on its board.”

“I have received funds into my business that were cleared by the Ethics Commissioner that happened while I was a private citizen,” the minister clarified. “All of those activities were while I was a private citizen.”

Payments included fees collected on contracts with local authorities and the Department of Transport, learned the Commons human resources committee.

Federal minister’s ties to lobbyist raise ethical concerns.



An investigation found that Edmonton MP, Randy Boissonnault (@R_Boissonnault), has personal ties to a lobbyist who went on to win $110 million in federal grants and a PPE company that won $8.2 million in provincial and… — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) May 2, 2024

“Minister, did you participate in funding announcements for this organization — from a company that you are still cashing checks from?” asked MP Barrett. “If there’s an announcement that’s happening in my province and I can go to it, I will go to it,” replied Boissannault.

The ethics committee will examine whether Poon’s connection to Boissonnault aided her work for the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority.

“Minister Boissonnault has not been involved with any of Ms. Poon’s lobbying activities since being elected,” clarified his office in a statement.

On Monday, Boissonnault told the human resources committee he had no “line authority” on Poon’s work, and is not required to notify the ethics commissioner of any conflicts of interest.

“A conflict of interest screen would not necessarily be required” in such a situation, said Wrobel.