Retirement home in southern Alberta reinstates COVID-19 recommendations after outbreak

A retirement home in Southern Alberta has decided to reimplement several COVID measures for residents, following the recommendation from the Alberta Health Service after a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a memo to residents and families, three seniors at The Manor Village at Rocky Ridge, "guidelines" have been put in place to ensure the "safety and well-being of everyone in our community."

A Southern AB Retirement home, upon the recommendation of AHS, is cancelling Mother’s Day for residents. The reason: there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. The Pandemic will never be over until all of these bullies are exposed and held accountable for atrocities against mankind. pic.twitter.com/wjbQWeGTdu — Grey Matter Podcast (@GreyMatterConvo) May 8, 2024

Though falling short of flat-out cancelling Mother's Day events, the retirement home has put in place several guidelines and say that they will reevaluate the situation come Friday.

Masks will be required for all who participate in any activities, singing activities will be cancelled, as well as bingo events, bridge events, and Catholic communion service for Thursday were also cancelled.

Exercise sessions would continue without masking, though social distancing will be required.

Staff will be required to wear masks and face shields, and additional cleaning and disinfecting protocols will be put in place.

The memo, signed off by executive director Carmela Dixon, states that an update will be given following the reassessment.

Rebel News has reached out to the The Manor Village at Rocky Ridge for a response and received the following statement: