Children's health compromised by unscientific pandemic response

In Canada and abroad, children’s hospitals are in crisis over respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Yet health officials fail to recognize why this may be happening and ignore what could have caused it in the first place — knee jerk, unscientific pandemic responses like masking, novel injections and socially isolating the healthy by way of indiscriminate lockdowns.

Dr. Earl Rubin from Montreal Children’s Hospital acknowledged the risk of this to children during an interview with CTV.

Isn’t this what we’ve all been saying? Kids are getting sick because of wearing masks and social distancing. Their immune systems are weak. CTV let this slip through. It completely goes against their narrative of mask up.



Dr Earl Rubin

Montreal Children’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/yn4LxHZ6jd — Mike (@midnightriderV2) November 15, 2022

“There’s a perfect storm that’s brewing — we have easy transmission of these viruses; we have a population that is not immune because they’ve been wearing masks and distancing and not going to school the last couple of years. So, we get increased numbers [of people] who are vulnerable and on top of that you get kids who are not only vulnerable but because they don’t have immunity are getting sicker. All of these things are coming into play,” he says.

Analyses by the infamous health-data dissector “Golden Pup”, an anonymous Twitter user who sources all of his information directly from government data, shows that RSV cases surged in 2021 but we barely heard a peep through the COVID hysteria.

This is a year-over-year comparison of the percent positivity for all the tracked respiratory viruses for week 47.



I excluded COVID because the data varies based on the variant.



By test positivity, the only virus that is more prevalent now than last year is influenza. pic.twitter.com/TQHcfwZnM6 — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 25, 2022

His graphs repeatedly show that a term known as “seasonality” is the likely explanation for surges in respiratory viruses and that mask mandates did next to nothing to stop that cycle.

the stupidity of the mask conversation in ontario pic.twitter.com/HSSqt4MZuP — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 22, 2022

Using more broad Health Canada data, he shows how the average number of pediatric hospitalization of those aged 16 and under has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

It is sickening how badly Public Health failed our kids.



Canada-wide, among kids 16 and under, from just Nov 6-12:



- 146 flu hospitalizations

- 16 flu ICU admissions



This all could have been avoided with focused protection of our elderly and preserving normalcy for our kids! pic.twitter.com/4sj2MPu0Xt — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 20, 2022

The anonymous user further pointed this out a few weeks ago — that RSV incidences were exponentially higher last year, yet surprisingly there were fewer kids in the ICU last year.

RSV hasn't suddenly returned. At this time last year, positivity levels were twice as high (8.12% weeks 41-45) as they are right now (3.04%)



There were, however, fewer kids in the ICU - avg 65 last year to 87 this year.



Since 2021, kids have received 70k doses of CV-19 vax.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/bt5kffIELO — golden pup (@Golden_Pup) November 15, 2022

As of his post on Nov. 15, there have been 70,000 doses of the COVID shot administered to children.

Correlation doesn’t equal causation, but what is important to recognize here is that both Pfizer and Moderna’s FDA filings show that seasonal syncytial virus (RSV) is a documented adverse event.

In an FDA submitted emergency use authorization amendment, Moderna acknowledges that “Within 28 days after vaccination, some respiratory tract-related infections were reported with greater frequency in the mRNA-1273 group compared to the placebo group, including croup, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumonia.”

And one of Pfizer’s emergency use authorization amendments says that “Vaccine-associated enhanced disease including vaccine-associated enhanced respiratory disease is included as an important potential risk.”

Pfizer’s own analysis of post-authorization adverse events reports acknowledge that respiratory syncytial virus is a documented reaction.

What is Canada’s governing health body doing about this?

They’re reviewing a new RSV vaccine, of course.

“Health Canada said it received a submission from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) on Oct. 25 for an RSV vaccine for adults 60 years of age and older. In addition, Pfizer has notified Health Canada that it is planning to submit two RSV vaccine candidates for consideration: one for seniors and one for pregnant women.”

The revolving door of injections continues and when that injection causes an unintended consequence, surely there will be a vaccine developed for that, too!