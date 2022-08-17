If the Canadian government can say its critics are 'spreading disinformation,' why can't China?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra compared rhetoric about what we in North America are told by the government is misinformation and disinformation, and similar allegations that the Chinese government makes to try to discredit pro-freedom movements. Ezra took a look back at footage from the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests of 2019, where Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini was on the ground.

What exactly is disinformation? Well, these days it's anything that contradicts the politicians in power, right?

Sounds nuts, right? Well, that’s actually the exact same standard that Canada’s government uses for disinformation.

You’ll remember, Trudeau’s Department of Defence paid the University of Calgary to demonize critics of the Liberal Government as being in league with Vladimir Putin. Seriously.

They literally said that anyone who doesn’t support the Trudeau government is, by definition, part of foreign disinformation.

That’s nuts. But if Canada can say it, why can’t China?