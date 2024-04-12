Chinese communism survivor challenges activist on gun control at debate

A Chinese immigrant running for Congress confronted David Hogg, a gun control activist, telling him to study the totalitarian regimes' impacts.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Republican congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams, who immigrated to the United States from China, forcefully challenged gun control activist David Hogg during a debate at Dartmouth University on Wednesday.

Williams, seeking to represent New Hampshire's 2nd District, invoked her experiences growing up under Mao Zedong's Communist rule in China as she questioned Hogg about guarantees that the U.S. government would not become tyrannical.

"I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism," Williams said. "Under Mao, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold the communism to them. And 20 million people died, murdered, during his cultural revolution."

She then pressed Hogg, "Can you guarantee me, a gun owner, tonight, our government in the U.S., in D.C., will never, never become a tyrannical government?"

Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and prominent advocate for stricter gun laws, acknowledged, "There's no way I can ever guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical."

"Well, then the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns," Williams responded emphatically. "Never. Never. And you should go to China to see how gun control works for dictatorship of the CCP."

The exchange quickly went viral on social media. Another Chinese immigrant, Xi Van Fleet, weighed in, writing to Hogg, "You need to learn some real history from survivors of communism."

After the debate, Williams said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, "I love to see more open discussions & debates on our college campuses. Even though I disagree with David, but we shook hands at the end respectfully. I urge him to do some research on Mao's Red Guards. I am hoping someday, he will get it."

