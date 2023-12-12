Chinese community reacts to guilty verdict in death of slain B.C. teen

E-transfer (Canada):

Justice is finally being served, nearly seven years after the gruesome sexual assault and murder of a Burnaby, British Columbia teen.

The victim, whose identity remains concealed under a publication ban, was discovered at a local park on July 18, 2017. She was 13 years old at the time of her murder.

On Friday, December 10, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Ibrahim Ali, 33, guilty of first-degree murder for the incident. One of the most damning pieces of Crown evidence against Ali was semen found inside the girl's body that law enforcement matched to his DNA.

After assessing evidence over the eight month long trial, the jury unanimously agreed that Ali attacked the child, dragging her approximately 30 metres off a park trail before the violent sexual assault transpired. They also agreed that Ali strangled the victim, which led to her death.

Ali was a 28-year-old, single, military-aged refugee from Syria who arrived in Canada four months before the altercation.