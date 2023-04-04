Christian author Rosaria Butterfield repents for past use of woke ‘preferred pronouns,’ urges others to do the same

AP Photo/Aurea Del Rosario

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Christian author and "unlikely convert" Rosaria Butterfield recently denounced her past use of preferred pronouns, urging fellow Christian thought leaders to follow suit.

Once a tenured professor at Syracuse University and an out lesbian, Butterfield experienced a significant life change when she converted to Christianity in 1999.

Although she denounced her previous lifestyle, she continued using preferred pronouns for her transgender friends, believing that it was essential to "meet and respect people where they are."

However, in a recent article, Butterfield characterized her past endorsement of such terminology as "public sin" that requires "public repentance," the Daily Wire reported.

“I have publicly sinned on the issue of transgender pronouns, which I have carelessly used in books and articles. I have publicly sinned by advocating for the use of transgender pronouns in interviews,” Butterfield wrote.

She also acknowledged having made several "lame and backside-covering excuses," such as wanting to avoid provoking insult. However, the Supreme Court's affirmation of same-sex marriage made her realize the inevitable clash between LGBTQ+ and Christian faith.

She now regards her previous use of preferred pronouns as a violation of the ninth and tenth commandments, a denial of the "creation ordinance," and an impediment to believers' progress toward righteousness.

Butterfield emphasized that sin does not lose its evil nature due to good intentions or the personal sensibilities of others and called for genuine repentance.

In the article, Butterfield called out Christian commentators like David French and Mark Yarkhouse for promoting harmful falsehoods by using preferred pronouns in an attempt to be "winsome." She warned that such behavior lends credibility to harmful ideologies, describing transgenderism as "satanic."

“Transgenderism is satanic,” she wrote. “We who once promoted ‘pronoun hospitality’ lent false credibility to a wolfish theology that fails to protect the sheep. Instead, it eats them alive.”