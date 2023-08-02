Chrystia Freeland is a wicked liar

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,672 signatures

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for being something more of a mascot than a policy specialist, his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, is viewed as more directly involved.

During a stop in Prince Edward Island, Freeland was asked about local concerns over the rapid increase in the Liberals' federal carbon tax. In her reply, she boasted about not owning a car, walking or cycling and taking public transit for her travels. Well, except for all of those times she was chauffeured in a car.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra pondered the question: Is Chrystia Freeland even worse than Justin Trudeau?

Remarking how Freeland is a “wicked liar” in $800 sneakers, Ezra said: