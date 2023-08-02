Chrystia Freeland is a wicked liar
'She flies on private jets and she'll wear $800 sneakers when telling you how righteous she is and how stupid you are for complaining about being poor,' says Ezra Levant.
While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is known for being something more of a mascot than a policy specialist, his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, is viewed as more directly involved.
During a stop in Prince Edward Island, Freeland was asked about local concerns over the rapid increase in the Liberals' federal carbon tax. In her reply, she boasted about not owning a car, walking or cycling and taking public transit for her travels. Well, except for all of those times she was chauffeured in a car.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra pondered the question: Is Chrystia Freeland even worse than Justin Trudeau?
Remarking how Freeland is a “wicked liar” in $800 sneakers, Ezra said:
Don't you get it? You poors have to pay a carbon tax, and don't complain to Chrystia Freeland — she's better than you. She doesn't even have a car. She bikes, she makes her kids bike. Even her father remarks on how wonderful it is.
Except she's a wicked liar.
She has a car and a driver that you pay for. She flies on private jets and she'll wear $800 sneakers when telling you how righteous she is and how stupid you are for complaining about being poor.
- By Tamara Ugolini
