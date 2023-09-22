Chrystia Freeland refuses to answer why she froze bank accounts

E-transfer (Canada):

The Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland refused to answer any questions on the streets of Ottawa.

Would you ever think that Canadians would have their bank accounts frozen for donating to a peaceful protest? Freeland did just that.

The Deputy PM has gained quite a reputation over the past couple of years, especially with the way she handled the Freedom Convoy.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are currently being persecuted for their involvement with the Freedom Convoy. Freeland and the Liberal government called peaceful protesters domestic terrorists.

More recently, many people have been frustrated and wondering why Chrystia Freeland and the Liberal government would make Canadians pay carbon taxes. The cost of living is extremely high in Canada. Many people struggle enough with putting a roof over their head and food on the table.

Freeland refused to answer any questions regarding these topics.

