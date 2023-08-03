Good news — Church Under Fire is going on tour again!

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News' Kian Simone to announce the exciting news that their documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity will be going on tour once again.

Kian and Sheila recently completed one round of sold-out screenings in small towns and big venues across the country. The documentary tells the story of the pastors and congregations that defied COVID-19 lockdowns in obedience to God when public health restrictions were incompatible with their worship practices. Kian and Sheila discussed some of the most significant moments on the first tour and the overwhelming feelings they came away with.

The new round of screenings will cover British Columbia and take the doc all across Alberta. Locations include Whistler, Powell River, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Edmonton, Mirror, Westlock, and Grande Prairie.

For details, showtimes, and tickets, visit www.ChurchUnderFireMovie.com.

