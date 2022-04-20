Civil liberties lawyer Jenin Younes on the legal basis to strike down the US airline mask mandate

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Jenin Younes (follow @LeftyLockdowns1 on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the U.S. District Judge who struck down the mask mandate for air travel.

“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of Covid-19,” Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote. “In pursuit of that end, the CDC issued the mask mandate. But the mandate exceeded the CDC statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rulemaking, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in the pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate."

