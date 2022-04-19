US airlines abandon mask mandate, NZ airline drops vax mandate — what's Canada's excuse?

It’s atrocious that it took so long, but at least it happened: yesterday a U.S. judge struck down as illegal the mask rule the applied to airlines. And as a sign of just how hated these masks rules were, airplanes that were literally in flight, in the air, immediately announced this court ruling on the P.A. systems, and passengers spontaneously cheered, and ripped of their masks.

I’m pretty thrilled that the masks on the planes are gone. In America at least. And I’m thrilled to see the true joy from passengers and flight attendants and pilots alike. In a small way, they were liberated, a bit like the day the Berlin Wall came down.

Upset that the federal mask mandate for transit and planes has been struck down? Blame federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, the 35-year-old Trump appointee who made the ruling. She was rated "not qualified" by the American Bar Association.https://t.co/lAmSRh1zyY pic.twitter.com/XOzYvytZQ5 — John Greenfield (@greenfieldjohn) April 18, 2022

That’s why they hate her.

It’s a 59-page ruling, but let me read you the two key sentences:

“It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of Covid-19”. In pursuit of that end, the CDC issued the Mask Mandate. But the Mandate exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority, improperly invoked the good cause exception to notice and comment rule making, and failed to adequately explain its decisions. Because “our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the Court declares unlawful and vacates the mask Mandate.”

In case you are unaware, new regulations in America have to be open to public comment. People who are affected have the right to raise issues, ask questions, challenge the regulations. But this was done without consultation — it was King Fauci just issuing decrees.

That’s why it was struck down.

Don’t ever say that our legal system is better than America’s. For all the talk about the Charter, how much it is at our core as Canadians, that’s what I’ve heard my whole life, and certainly when I was at law school — but the Charter of Rights has not stopped a single out of control bureaucrat or politician in this country. Don’t be proud of our courts. What a laugh they are.

It is fair to say the mask mandate is a Trump victory. Which is just an extra reason that the left is enraged.

And I think it’s a reason why Canada is still clinging onto masks. Trudeau considered himself the anti-Trump. So he’s going to hold on longer than any other country except China.

Here’s a compendium of seven countries either relaxing or abandoning their restrictions. New Zealand, Austria, Scotland, Cyprus, Australia, South Korea.

America is freer than us, again. Because their system works better than us. Their judges care more about freedom than ours do. And other countries are slouching back from the more insane restrictions.

But not us here in Canada.

And — just a prediction — don’t expect to see our country’s journalists, politicians, judges or airline executives even raise the issue.

