INTERVIEW: Clay Clark explains the Great Reset vs. Great Reawakening

Klaus Schawb’s influential global activism through the World Economic Forum (WEF) is a matter of fact, not conspiracy. While some argue that the WEF is not as influential as people suggest, our recent report on their Global Shapers initiative proved that they are hard at work, perhaps even in a community near you.

Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the WEF, has also been entirely forthcoming about the fact that his organization has intentionally penetrated governments around the world. He even went so far as stating that more than half of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet has already been infiltrated.

I was joined by bestselling author, entrepreneur, ThriveTime Show host and emcee of General Flynn’s ReAwaken America Tour Clay Clark to talk about the his perspective on the true ambitions and inspirations of the WEF, including an in-depth look at one of the key contributors to the goals of The Great Reset, Yuval Noah Harari.

If you’ve ever heard a seemingly outlandish conspiracy about the WEF, Harari has likely fed into it with his extreme positions and concerning talking points, including extensive musing about the “useless class” that will arise from technological advancement. But don’t take my word on it, read this excerpt from a TED article he wrote for yourself:

The coming technological bonanza will probably make it feasible to feed and support people even without any effort from their side. But what will keep them occupied and content? One answer might be drugs and computer games. Unnecessary people might spend increasing amounts of time within 3D virtual-reality worlds that would provide them with far more excitement and emotional engagement than the drab reality outside. Yet such a development would deal a mortal blow to the liberal belief in the sacredness of human life and of human experiences. What’s so sacred about useless bums who pass their days devouring artificial experiences?

Clay Clark believes that there is something altogether more insidious at play with the activities of Harari and Schwab than a yearning for power and influence. In fact, he is convinced that the unfolding Global Reset is outright biblical, as in, the stuff of Revelation. Whether or not you agree with this biblical interpretation of current world events, Clay has certainly done his homework and you can view the evidence he has compiled for his case here.

