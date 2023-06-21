Climate Emergency! Trudeau's three-day junket to the Bahamas burned through $60K in fuel!
The same February 2023 trip to the Caribbean used 24,000 litres of fuel and had an inflight catering bill of $47,500.
The information about the bill for the PM and his entourage's attendance at a Nassau conference came in response to an inquiry of the Department of National Defence posed by Conservative MP Dan Albas, who asked for details of the government's use of the Airbus since February 1, 2023.
According to the Prime Minister's Office press release announcing the trip:
The Prime Minister was in the Bahamas on February 15 and 16, to participate as a special guest in the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). At CARICOM, which brings together the leaders of 20 Caribbean governments, the Prime Minister will drive progress on shared priorities, including continued support for the Haitian people.
Canada is not in the Caribbean.
