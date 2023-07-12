Clive Palmer sues for $40b over mineral exploration permit dispute

Clive Palmer is suing Australia for more than $40 billion.

A company owned by the mining billionaire has begun action against the government after a dispute over mineral exploration permits.

Palmer’s Singapore-registered company Zeph Investments claims Australia broke the terms of a free-trade agreement with the ASEAN regional bloc.

The agreement relates to mineral exploration permits in Queensland’s Galilee Basin.

The permits in question are held by Waratah Coal, an Australian company also owned by Palmer.

The Attorney General’s department has insisted it will “vigorously defend the claim”.

The allegations were “unsubstantiated”, a spokesperson said.

According to documents released by the department, Zeph Investments provided the government with a notice of intention to sue on February 21.

A formal notice of arbitration was sent months later.