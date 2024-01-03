Close to 100 Canadian churches burned and/or vandalized since false unmarked grave claim

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

According to a recently updated incident map from True North, at least 96 churches have now been burned, vandalized or destroyed in Canada since the spring of 2021.

96 Canadian churches burnt and/or vandalized since the false claim that 215 Indigenous children’s remains were discovered at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.



The attacks on the mostly Catholic, Christian places of worship began to rise like never before after the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation’s May 27, 2021 press release, which claimed they had discovered "the remains of 215 children who were students" buried at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

While not every single church fire that followed the since-debunked claim was an arson, incidents like Calgary seeing 10 churches go up in flames in a single day, and vandals smearing phrases like "Where are the children" and "If you hurt and/or kill kids, [you] should be burned alive" on church walls made it clear: Christian places of worship in Canada are under attack.

Perhaps equally as shocking were the political forces that offered justifications for the Christophobic attacks, such as the country’s so-called Catholic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stated he understood the anger "against institutions like the Catholic Church," while refusing to call the mass church attacks out for what they are: acts of hate.

It’s plausible that that sort of influential "understanding," coupled with state-choice media’s refusal to be transparent about recent unmarked grave claims uncovering nothing nefarious after excavation, and that not a single body was actually discovered at the former Kamloops residential school, has contributed to hate crimes against Catholics catapulting upwards in the past few years along with the continuation of church attacks today.

After all, how easy is it for hateful individuals fuelled by ignorance and misinformation to remain misguided and uninformed when, just as recently as last May, we saw members of Parliament unanimously rise to partake in a moment of silence for the discovery that never was. More recently, NDP MP Leah Gazan and Liberal-appointed special interlocutor Kimberly Murray are now seeking to criminalize the questioning of residential school misinformation as "hate speech."

If there was ever a sign that every MP in this house gets too much tax-payer dollars it’s this unified willful ignorance.



Not a single body was discovered in an unmarked grave at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School



One thing is for certain: Rebel News will not be deterred from reporting on the truth and on the continued attacks against churches in Canada. We were the first to get our boots on the ground at the former Kamloops residential school to ask the questions that should have been asked about the sensational 215 buried kids claim.

A year later, we followed up with an investigative documentary, which you can watch here for free, exposing why the claim isn’t true.

