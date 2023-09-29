Cobourg tax dollars funnelled to drag agency and virtue-signalling Pride paraphernalia

E-transfer (Canada):

How much did taxpayers pay a drag agency to parade in the streets of downtown Cobourg, Ontario, and conduct drag queen story times during its first-ever

Pride event this past summer?

Rebel News had to file an access to information request to find out after Cobourg’s mayor — who campaigned on transparent and accountable

governance — did not respond to a media request to that question.

Turns out, the two-day event cost Cobourg taxpayers $7,000.

Oliver Talents quoted Cobourg’s Downtown Business Improvement Area $2,500 for their engagement(s). It stipulated street bingo, a Pride parade, two separate drag queen story times, a “show” and “DJ.”

The Town of Cobourg, meanwhile, spent $11,700 to renovate its sidewalks with thermoplastic sheets in preparation for the event.

This extravagant spending on virtue-signalling contrasts with growing safety concerns amid flourishing homelessness and open-air drug use.