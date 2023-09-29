Cobourg tax dollars funnelled to drag agency and virtue-signalling Pride paraphernalia
Taxpayers bear the burden of funding costly virtue-signalling events and sidewalk renovations, all while community safety is increasingly threatened by rising drug use and homelessness.
How much did taxpayers pay a drag agency to parade in the streets of downtown Cobourg, Ontario, and conduct drag queen story times during its first-ever
Pride event this past summer?
Rebel News had to file an access to information request to find out after Cobourg’s mayor — who campaigned on transparent and accountable
governance — did not respond to a media request to that question.
Turns out, the two-day event cost Cobourg taxpayers $7,000.
Oliver Talents quoted Cobourg’s Downtown Business Improvement Area $2,500 for their engagement(s). It stipulated street bingo, a Pride parade, two separate drag queen story times, a “show” and “DJ.”
The Town of Cobourg, meanwhile, spent $11,700 to renovate its sidewalks with thermoplastic sheets in preparation for the event.
This extravagant spending on virtue-signalling contrasts with growing safety concerns amid flourishing homelessness and open-air drug use.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.