Male to female... to feline!? We went prowling for he/her/it and security called the police!

Transanity continues… and this time it’s not just about gender-bending. Rather, a member of homo sapiens, Cody D’Entremont/a.k.a., Desiree Anderson, is now ‘identifying' as a…cat?!

Then again, why not? These days, there’s a muscular male in Fergus, Ont., “identifying” as a lesbian, meaning he now gets to play in the female division, injuring real women rugby players in the process. Thus, is someone changing their species really all that surprising as planet Earth continues its transition into Clown World?

You may recall the story of 32-year-old Cody D’Entremont. Several months ago, Cody decided to “reimagine” himself as a woman. He even took on a new name: Desiree Anderson, which kind of sounds like a burlesque performer.

But there was sinister reason for Cody transitioning into Desiree. It was all a ploy to gain admission to a Windsor women’s shelter. And incredibly, the folks running the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families thought it was perfectly acceptable to allow this biological male grifter to reside with biological women seeking a safe space.

Besides, what could possibly go wrong?

Well, here’s what went wrong: in April, a shelter resident contacted Windsor Police, claiming that Cody/Desiree had sexually assaulted her. Cody/Desiree went into hiding, but eventually turned himself into police and was arrested.

We reached out to the Windsor Police Service regarding an update on those charges but received no comment.

Of note, we visited Windsor last month to find out what is going on at this shelter. Can you believe it? As we were recording the introduction to our report on a public sidewalk, two uber-woke twentysomething female shelter employees approached us. Despite the sexual assault allegations regarding Cody/Desiree, these employees defaulted to the “trans women are real women” shtick and said they are committed to so-called trans rights.

Then they called the police. Why? Excellent question.

But just when you thought this story could not get any more surreal and deranged, it did.

That’s because Rebel News was informed by several sources that Cody/Desiree currently identifies as a… cat?! Indeed, we were told that Cody/Desiree can be spotted strolling down the streets of downtown Windsor, sporting Halloween cat props such as pointy ears and a tail. Trick or treat!

We paid another visit to Windsor last weekend. Our first stop was the Downtown Mission of Windsor, which is apparently the new stomping grounds for Cody the Cat. Alas, we experienced déjà vu all over again as a security guard stationed here called the police on us! Why? Again, great question.

Indeed, all we want to do is interview this cat! But this trans-feline is proving very elusive, much like the Arctic Lynx, nicknamed “the ghost of the north.”

We did not return to headquarters empty handed, though. We touched base with a person (who wishes to remain anonymous) who provided us with pics and a short video of Cat Man Cody. Apparently, he hangs around at a nearby Wendy’s drive-thru, popping out from behind the menu board like a Jack in the Box. asking motorists for spare change. Sure, that’s a little dangerous but everyone knows cats have nine lives. Anyway, the photo and video evidence depict Cody in human mode, meaning that he/she/it is… species fluid?

Baffling. But in the meantime, can the wokesters stop pretending this lunacy is an example of diversity? Catering to Cody is not about making an allowance for inclusion; rather this is about kowtowing to insanity. We need to put Cody in some sort of a cage – for his protection and ours.