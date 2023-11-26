The results of the West teaching its citizens to hate themselves, with Conrad Black

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 24, 2023.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Lord Conrad Black to discuss his new book, Forgotten History: Civil Rights in Canada.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Ezra and Conrad touched on topics including civil liberties, Western values, and contemporary foreign affairs. They spoke about the power of narrative when it comes to Western identity and how denouncing Canadian history is a troubling sign for our national culture.

Moving to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the two discussed how antisemitism has been on the rise across the world since the outbreak of the war. Anti-Western sentiments have been on full display as many anti-Israel protesters have openly called for genocide and the destruction of the Jewish state. A general lack of pride in the West is certainly part of the problem, as nature abhors a vacuum, noted Ezra.

"Chesterton said when people stop believing in our Judeo-Christian values, it doesn't mean they won't believe in anything, it means they will believe in anything," said Conrad. "And that's where we're getting to."