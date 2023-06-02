Controversial Medical Transition Case: Father’s struggle against going back to jail continues in BC court of appeal

The BC father who was imprisoned after speaking out about his child being medically transitioned without his consent was fighting for his freedom in the BC Court of Appeal this Wednesday, and Rebel News was the only media on-site to interview him about his hearing.





The BC father who was jailed after speaking out about his child’s medical transition without his consent is back in court today.



I’m in the gallery near him in the BC court of Appeal for an upcoming report on his battle to stay out of jail.



Last report👇🏾 https://t.co/djyxyzUize — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 31, 2023

The father, whom we are legally obligated to refer to as C.D., began his parental rights battle in 2018 after filing an application to protect his then-minor, trans-identified child from undergoing medical transitioning without his consent.

The courts sided against C.D., denying him the right to protect his child from making a life-altering decision that many children who have been permitted to undergo such treatment have later regretted.

The Tavistock Gender Clinic in the United Kingdom, which has been ordered to close by early next year, is facing legal action from around 1,000 families whose children were railroaded into undergoing gender reassignment procedures.



MORE: https://t.co/0wlqba0XCD pic.twitter.com/X5uBnegFeD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 12, 2022

C.D.‘s parental rights battle quickly evolved into a free speech battle after he and journalists like myself were slapped with publication bans

involving his case. Among other restrictions, the bans prevent the reasoning behind

why this father

strongly

believe

s

his child should

have

wait

ed

until adulthood before deciding to be transitioned from being

made

public

.

At one point, the courts even compelled C.D. to stop using biologically correct gender terms when referring to his child and equated “misgendering” to being an act of “family violence.”

In 2020, C.D. found himself in and out of criminal court and was eventually convicted of six months in prison and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for being in contempt of court regarding his gag orders.

C.D. served two months of his sentence before being released on bail and appeared in court again this week, attempting to avoid being thrown back in jail and having to pay the fine, which he claims he cannot afford.

The three justices presiding over the case heard submissions from C.D.'s counsel, Brent Anderson

a trial and appellate lawyer with Johnson Doyle Vancouver Criminal Lawyers.

Justice Tammen gave C.D., the BC father who breached publication bans to speak out against the state supported medical transitioning of his child without his consent, the same amount of prison time as this creep. https://t.co/VJLlN9kRMX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 18, 2021

Anderson argued that C.D.'s time served should be considered sufficient, citing insufficient counsel with C.D.'s previous lawyer, Carey Linde,

who had taken on some of C.D.'s criminal fight but specializes in family law.

Anderson also argued that the sentence itself, including the hefty fine C.D. was ordered to pay to the Ronald McDonald Charity, wasn’t a fit one.

The Crown argued that the sentence was appropriate, largely due to C.D.'s continued defiance by speaking out and raising awareness despite the existing publication bans.

Click on the video report to hear both C.D. and myself recap the one-day hearing and get an update from C.D. on what life has been like knowing he could be thrown back in jail.