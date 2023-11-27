Councils push for more drag queen story time events in NSW
NSW councils rally for more publicly funded drag events targeted at kids.
Controversial drag queen story hours for children are set to receive increased support in New South Wales following a motion passed at the annual local government conference.
The "Support for Drag Story Time Events in Local Government" motion, spearheaded by the City of Sydney Council, gained majority approval at the Rosehill conference in Sydney.
The motion urges Local Government NSW to assist councils in facilitating community-driven safety measures for drag story time events, addressing concerns about cancellations and ensuring full payments to performers. This move comes amid protests from Christian, family, and gender-critical feminist groups, leading to event cancellations.
Notably, Snowy Valleys Councillor John Larter expressed opposition, suggesting that performers should consider reading to nursing home residents instead.
Critics, including Binary Australia's Kirralie Smith, contend that public funds should not promote gender identities to children.
Despite differing opinions, the motion reflects a woke push for 'inclusivity,' with Sydney City ALP councillor Linda Scott talking up the importance of supporting community activities, including drag queen story times, in local government libraries.
- By Avi Yemini
