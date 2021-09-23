COVID tensions rising across the Commonwealth

David Menzies and Andrew Chapados react to a series of videos from Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 23, 2021

Remove Ads

Tensions have been increasing in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom as more various restrictions are once again implemented in these countries.

In Canada, vaccine passports are now commonplace. In Australia, trades workers are protesting their union bosses who are imposing vaccine mandates. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone back and forth on a vaccine passport — currently it is not required, though the door has been left open for that to change — while pushing to vaccinate the youth, despite the country's immunization council advising against that decision. That decision from Johnson's government led to a protest taking over London Bridge.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts David Menzies and Andrew Chapados shared their thoughts on these instances and the rising temperature of our social order.

Rebel News DAILY Livestreams are broadcast live at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.

Coronavirus Australia Canada United Kingdom COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Get involved

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.