EXCLUSIVE: Police deploy counter-terror squad on construction workers in Melbourne

Thousands of unarmed construction workers marched Melbourne's streets in protest of the worlds longest and harshest lockdown.

Suddenly they found themselves confronted by an armoured vehicle operated by a counter-terrorism squad, backed by hundreds of riot police.

Doesn't it make you feel safe, knowing that our tax dollars spent on beefing up Victoria's counter-terror capabilities has now been turned on the people they were designed to protect?

