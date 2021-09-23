EXCLUSIVE: Police deploy counter-terror squad on construction workers in Melbourne
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED
Thousands of unarmed construction workers marched Melbourne's streets in protest of the worlds longest and harshest lockdown.
Suddenly they found themselves confronted by an armoured vehicle operated by a counter-terrorism squad, backed by hundreds of riot police.
Doesn't it make you feel safe, knowing that our tax dollars spent on beefing up Victoria's counter-terror capabilities has now been turned on the people they were designed to protect?
Much more happened yesterday, so make sure to give me your details at YeminiReport.com so I can send you the rest of this story that you won't see in the mainstream media.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.