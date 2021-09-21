Protesters march in Central London against UK vaccine legislation

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

On September 16, protesters gathered in Central London to show their outrage against the British government's plan to roll out the vaccine for 12 to 15-year-old children, despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) NOT recommending the vaccine for children.

There were some protesters who were skeptical of my reporting, assuming that Rebel News is a mainstream platform looking to denounce their voices. This is, of course, the furthest thing from the truth and they were quickly made aware that this isn't the case. Protesters gathered and descended upon London Bridge, walking through the main road and causing some small disruptions, though they lasted for only a short period of time.

As you will see in this report, there was a high police presence throughout the march and it remained peaceful, with only two arrests (that we know of). Protesters were friendly, and a majority of them were happy to talk and give their say on the matters at hand— a mixture of parents, the working class, small business owners and entrepreneurs. Their main goal was to be out in the streets to show they care about the wellbeing of children and to encourage others to resist the legislation that the United Kingdom's government is rolling out.