CPC leadership race continues in Calgary after Brown disqualified

On Friday's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was in Calgary to break down how the current CPC leadership race is shaping up after the disqualification of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, as well as to discuss the Western Standard's special CPC leadership debate.

Notably absent from the Western Standard event was Conservative frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, who appears content riding a significant populist wave of support and sharing his messages directly to constituents through slick soclai media videos.

Speaking on CPC leadership candidate Jean Charest, Ezra explained, "Jean Charest is a Red Tory, he used to be a Liberal, and he supports things that rock-ribbed conservatives don't. That said, David, I've gotta tell you I'm glad he's in the race. I think he and Pierre Poilievre are bashing each other pretty hard, but I don't think that's a bad thing. Let the party have a good hearty debate now and really decide who it is."

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT.