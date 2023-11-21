CRTC refuses to say how many times the government has contacted them since May

According to the response provided by the CRTC, there were too many communication records between the allegedly arms-length regulator and the feds to turn over within the statutory time limit, so none were disclosed.

The broadcast regulator's mandate is expanding beyond its control of terrestrial radio and TV to encompass internet-based streaming services through Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act.

An inquiry of ministry by Conservative MP for Portage-Lisgar Branden Leslie asked the Canadian Radio-Television Commission (CRTC) to divulge any communications the agency had with the ministry of "Canadian Heritage, including the minister and the minister’s office, the Privy Council Office, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, since May 1, 2023."

Bill C-11 forces streaming services operating in Canada, such as Netflix and YouTube, to limit the discoverability of content that is not deemed "Canadian" enough or not approved by the government.

