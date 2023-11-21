CRTC refuses to say how many times the government has contacted them since May

By Sheila Gunn Reid Email the Senate Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Senate urging them to put a stop to Trudeau's censorship Bill! send an email

The broadcast regulator's mandate is expanding beyond its control of terrestrial radio and TV to encompass internet-based streaming services through Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act.

It's disgraceful but not surprising that government journalists at Trudeau's CBC state broadcaster are quarrelling with independent journalists, trying to defend their patron against factual reporting.



In fact, para. 9.1(1)(e) of Bill C-11 gives Trudeau the power to alter the… https://t.co/t5nrbLJEfN — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 2, 2023

An inquiry of ministry by Conservative MP for Portage-Lisgar Branden Leslie asked the Canadian Radio-Television Commission (CRTC) to divulge any communications the agency had with the ministry of "Canadian Heritage, including the minister and the minister’s office, the Privy Council Office, and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, since May 1, 2023."

#BREAKING: Conservative candidate Branden Leslie will be the next MP to represent Portage–Lisgar after defeating People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier in tonight's by-election.



Follow us for our coverage of this evening's ballot!https://t.co/yZb9G1Nv0R — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) June 20, 2023

According to the response provided by the CRTC, there were too many communication records between the allegedly arms-length regulator and the feds to turn over within the statutory time limit, so none were disclosed.

“Misleading political communications” should be regulated says Expert Advisory Group appointed by @CdnHeritage Minister @pablorodriguez.



“The problem has grown to become one of the most pressing and harmful forms of malicious behaviour online.”#cdnpoli #C11 #CRTC #censorship pic.twitter.com/lG8Rj7C2lQ — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) July 6, 2022

Bill C-11 forces streaming services operating in Canada, such as Netflix and YouTube, to limit the discoverability of content that is not deemed "Canadian" enough or not approved by the government.

If only more of Canada’s politicians spoke like this.



A truly riveting defence of free speech, and indictment of bill C-11, from Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre. pic.twitter.com/OdS44ahZVC — Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) April 11, 2023

To sign the petition against Trudeau's attempts to control what Canadians can see and say online, go to www.StopTheCensorship.ca.