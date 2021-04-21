DAILY | Ontario cops get pushy at skatepark, 420 with Chris Sky
Show Notes
- Chrystia Freeland asked officials for info on “immunopassports” as early as April 2020
- Feds “not aware” Quebec asked France for help on COVID reagents
- “De-escalation” of China travel restrictions discussed by Trudeau gov't in March 2020
- Most Ontario police departments rejected Doug Ford’s illegal decree to stop & search random citizens. But not the thugs at OPP!
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford isolating in Toronto after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
