“De-escalation” of China travel restrictions discussed by Trudeau gov't in March 2020

Notes from a March 23, 2020 brief show that Trudeau's government was considering inter-provincial travel restrictions while simultaneously discussing plans to loosen restrictions for travellers from China.

The discussions were listed in a Special Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Forward Agenda, which is co-chaired by Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, and Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer.

According to the agenda, which was exclusively obtained by Rebel News through an access to information request, the following topics were addressed:

Discussion on future de-escalation of measures (e.g. measures regarding travellers from Hubei)

Stakeholder engagement activities on COVID-19

Discussion around ramping up healthcare system response structure

Discussion on inter-provincial travel restrictions

Process for designating an organization as essential/critical

You can read the full agenda for yourself below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

