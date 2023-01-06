DAILY | Poilievre backs Peterson, Expanding MAID in 2023, Woke Victoria's Secret CEO resigns
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel News Daily.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- A British Columbia MLA is generating some “controversy” after liking a tweet critical of transgender bathrooms and sharing a tweet from Jordan Peterson (gasp!)
- Another B.C. MLA is upholding her duty as an elected representative by presenting a petition opposing masking, despite disagreeing with the petition's premise
- The west coast province is also looking to lower incarceration rates of its Indigenous population
- CBC is more white than the Department of Agriculture, putting a dent in the organization's credibility as an “industry leader” in equity hiring
- Some schools wasted money given to them by the government for improving air quality
- Canadians are far less concerned about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated, a new poll shows
- But the WHO is warning about a dangerous new subvariant of the Omicron strain
- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also going to bat for Jordan Peterson in his fight against the College of Psychologists
- A protest is planned outside the CPO headquarters, and Peterson is telling supporters to “be nice”
- Remember how Victoria's Secret pushed a bunch of social justice ads? The brand's CEO has now resigned
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.