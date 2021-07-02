DAILY | Canada Day: Churches and Statues Vandalized and Burned
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Okanagan's Church Arsons: First Nations, Locals and Father Obi Speak Their Minds
- Calgary vandals leave red handprints at more than ten churches on Canada Day
- Fire crews called to Yellowknife's St. Patrick Co-Cathedral overnight
- Basilica Cathedral in St. John's hit with red paint on Canada Day
- Statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II torn down in Canada
- Father of Confederation statue vandalized in uptown Saint John
- New South Wales shop owner violently arrested for refusing to wear a mask
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Pastor Tim Stephens Released From Calgary Remand Centre
- By Drea Humphrey
