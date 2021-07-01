Calgary vandals leave red handprints at more than ten churches on Canada Day

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

Calgary's Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church was discovered to have been vandalized with red paint on Canada Day.

Red handprints were left on the church building and a vandal had spray painted “751” — presumably in reference to the reports of 751 unmarked graves found near a former residential school in Saskatchewan— on the church's signage.

On Twitter, it was reported that another Calgary Catholic church, St. Bonaventure, was also vandalized with red paint. Messages on the church read “Charge The Priests”, “Our Lives Matter” and “We Were Children”.

UPDATE: More than ten churches in Calgary have been reported as vandalized with red paint today.