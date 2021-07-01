BREAKING: Fire crews called to Yellowknife's St. Patrick Co-Cathedral overnight

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

Fire crews were called after smoke was reported rising from St. Patrick Co-Cathedral in Yellowknife during the early hours of Canada Day.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

According to Cabin Radio:

The City of Yellowknife’s fire division, the NWT’s fire marshal, and RCMP have been approached for comment.

The Catholic St. Patrick church was built in 1958, and its Nunavut mission parishes include the ​Old Church and Our Lady of the Arctic in Cambridge Bay, and Our Lady of Light in ​Kugluktuk.

UPDATE: Deacon Lee Stroman has confirmed to Rebel News that there was no damage to the tabernacle, the Blessed Sacrament or anything else on, or near the altar. The Blessed Sacrament has since been moved to a safer location.

