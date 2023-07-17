DAILY Roundup | Refugee camps in the GTA, Meta blocks Cdn news, Poilievre's controversial silence
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie talk abut Trudeau's immigration policy, Mark Zuckerberg blocking Canadian content from some users, and Poilievre's silence over a controversial message.
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, Justin Trudeau's high immigration policy is now overflowing onto the streets, where refugee tents are crowding certain parts of the GTA.
Plus, Meta has begun blocking Canadian sites from some users, where Instagram has already blocked Rebel News pages in response to Bill C-18.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is silent over recent events that happened in Calgary where their MP, Jasraj Singh Hallan was seen taking a photo with two adults wearing shirts that addressed gender identity and sexuality in schools.
- By Rebel News
